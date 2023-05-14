Moira Dela Torre clarifies speculations on being the ‘Mystery Woman’ in Jason Hernandez’s post

Moira Dela Torre, renowned singer-songwriter, has put an end to rumors suggesting that she is the ‘mystery woman’ in a recent post by her estranged husband, Jason Hernandez.

The online buzz began when Jason Marvin Hernandez shared an affectionate photo of himself with an unidentified woman, sparking curiosity among netizens who speculated that the woman could be Moira. The photograph, taken in Arizona according to Jason’s post, depicted the woman embracing him from behind while wearing a cap that obscured her face.

Adding fuel to the fire, days prior to the controversial post, Jason shared a brief video of himself running in Idaho with a caption that read, “Gano pa ba kalayo ang tatakbuhan para maka move on sa’yo? Jk.”

Fans noticed similarities between the jewelry worn by the ‘mystery woman’ in the photo and Moira, leading some to inquire directly to the singer about her involvement.

In response to a netizen’s query on whether she was the person featured in Jason’s Myday, Moira simply expressed love, replying, “We love youuuuu.”

Moira and Jason publicly confirmed their relationship in 2017 and subsequently tied the knot in January 2019. Speculation surrounding their separation emerged in 2022, prompting Jason to dispel various rumors through a tweet, denying claims of infidelity, affirming Moira’s faithfulness, stating their support for Vice President Leni Robredo, and refuting allegations of money theft.

Eventually, Moira and Jason released a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways while emphasizing their enduring love and respect for each other.

To quell further speculation and address the ongoing rumors, Moira posted a new photo accompanied by the caption, “‘ako’y tahimik lang sa umpisa…’ eme. di ako yon” (I’ve been quiet since the beginning… that’s not me).