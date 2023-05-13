Tansingco hopes on passage of new immigration law

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has expressed hope that the new law modernizing the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will be passed soon.

This, as the House of Representatives said that political parties are committed to pass the remaining priority bills which includes the proposed immigration modernization law.

In a statement released on Thursday, Tansingco said that he hopes the bill will be approved on the third reading prior to the State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The measure is eyed to solve the current problems faced by the BI as it seeks to upgrade the country’s 83-year-old immigration law.

Further, the new law also ensures the income augmentation for the salaries of BI employees aside from updates on visa types and penalties.

Tansingco added that the move would greatly benefit employees who are stuck with low salaries and pave the way for the agency to hire fresh graduates from good schools to join government services.