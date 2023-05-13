Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA logs over 1.6 million international travelers since pandemic

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Courtesy of: Ninoy Aquino International Airport

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has recorded the highest number of international passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIAA said in a statement that as of April 2023, there were 1,677,779 international passengers and 9,089 international flights.

MIAA said that this was twice more than the number of passengers and planes compared to April 2022 which is around 663,824 international passengers and 4,494 international flights.

“Combined with domestic figures, NAIA registered a total of 3,666,503 passengers and 22,816 flights in April 2023. This represents a 50 [percent] rise from the 2,447,795 passengers in April 2022, and accounts for 86 [percent] of the 4,261,352 passengers in April 2019, the last full year before the pandemic,” MIAA said in a statement.

MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co said that the rise in the number of passengers was due to the summer season saying that some passengers took the airline promos being offered.

“After more than two years of closed borders, we expect the momentum of recovery to continue for tourism and the aviation industry,” Co said.

