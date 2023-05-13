Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista presents MWO services for OFWs during PPIE 20

Enlightening overseas Filipinos with knowledge and understanding of essential policies and services, Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, has presented a talk on Serbisyong OFW entitled “OEC, Financial Assistance – Alamin ang mga Serbisyo ng MWO (Migrant Workers Office)” during the second day of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023.

Bautista provided a brief on the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) under which the MWO Dubai stands.

“I would like to introduce the Department of Migrant Workers…which is the executive department of the Philippine government tasked to protect the rights and promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs),” Bautista said.

“With the new department in place, which now serves as the home of the OFWs, we are there to assist OFWs the best way we can,” he added.

Formerly known as the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO), the MWO offers OFW services including the verification of the terms and conditions of their employment contract, issuance of an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), assistance to nationals, and provision of other social security measures such as OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG.

Bautista laid out a comprehensive understanding of the available programs and the requirements for availing them.

Moreover, Bautista revealed the new DMW services in the pipeline such as the OEC mobile application, online contract verification, and assistance to nationals.

“With these plans and developments, MWO Dubai hopes to provide a more comprehensive and meaningful service to OFWs in Dubai and the Northern Emirates,” Bautista noted.

“If you wish to avail our programs and services, you may visit our website or contact us,” he concluded.

PPIE, the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East, has become a key platform for Filipinos residing in the UAE to explore investment opportunities and learn from professionals in various sectors.