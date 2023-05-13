Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

“Hindi ko sila nakita” Heart Evangelista responds on alleged snubbing incident with Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga

Courtesy of: Heart Evangelista

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista aired her side of story months after she allegedly snubbed vlogger Alex Gonzaga and celebrity doctor Vicki Belo. In an interview with Boy Abunda, Heart said that she was busy during the event.

Belo and Gonzaga made headlines after they claimed that Heart snubbed them during the Milan Fashion Week in November 2022. The latter later on clarified that they were just joking around.

“Hindi ko naman siya nakita. I’m not there to chit chat. I’m there to immerse myself. Para sa mga hindi nakakaintindi, fashion is art. And you appreciate art. For me, ‘yun talaga ang hilig ko eh,” she said.

Heart said that she wants to make the most out of her time when she is in an event.

“Talagang nag fo-focus ako, especially it was a Gucci show. Kunwari, isang model sa stage may kambal, ta’s lahat ng umakyat sa stage ay kambal, talagang wala ka nang makikitang ibang tao. It’s such an experience and sometimes, everything else is a blur,” she said.

Heart said that she is grateful to be invited to be part of these events but says there were bigger stars invited in the events.

“There are bigger stars. But may mararating ka talaga when you love something. No matter how weird or unique it is, if it’s something you love and if you’re authentic about it, you will get somewhere,” she added.

