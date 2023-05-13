Ex-President Duterte accepts De Lima’s acquittal in 2nd drug case

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the decision of the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court to acquit former senator Leila De Lima in her second drug case.

Former chief presidential legal counsel Sal Panelo made the statement when asked about the comment of the former president.

Panelo said Duterte told him that as a lawyer he should go by the court ruling. Duterte said that he was not the one who started the case against the detained former senator.

Judge Joseph Abraham Alcantara said in his decision that they found no reason to convict De Lima and her former aide Ronnie Dayan over their alleged illegal drug trading at the New Bilibid Prison while she was still Justice Secretary.

De Lima has now won two of her three drug charges which were filed during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte. De Lima was detained in February 2017.

“I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and the strength of my innocence,” De Lima said in a statement.

“That’s already 2 cases down, and 1 more to go. I am of course happy that with this 2nd acquittal in the 3 cases filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer. I am extremely grateful to all those who stood by and prayed for me all these years,” she added.

De Lima also thanked those who supported and prayed for her during her ordeal.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng naniwala at sumama sa aking laban. Hindi ninyo ako iniwan. Hindi ninyo ako pinabayaan. Maraming salamat sa inyong paninindigan na balang araw ay makakamit ko ang katarungan, lalaya, at makakasama kayong muli,” De Lima said.

“Subalit nakakalungkot na sa tagal ng aking pagkakulong ay marami akong mga kaanak at kaibigan na hindi na makikitang muli. Ito marahil ang pinakamasakit na nangyari sa panggigipit sa akin,” she added.