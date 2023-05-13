Dubai Police meets with PH DILG Sec. Abalos to discuss security, policing issues

The Dubai Police has met with the Philippine Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to address issues of mutual interest and means between the two countries.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Dubai Police released a video of the meeting of H.E. Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police with H.E. Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the DILG.

“The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest & means to further develop cooperation in the fields of security & policing,” it stated.

During his Dubai visit, Abalos also met with Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates to discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of safety and security.

Moreover, Abalos opened the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest investment summit and property expo in Dubai.

From 2021 to 2022, Abalos served as the former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority under the Duterte administration, before stepping down in February 2022 to become the campaign manager for then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.