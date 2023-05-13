Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police meets with PH DILG Sec. Abalos to discuss security, policing issues

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos38 seconds ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police has met with the Philippine Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to address issues of mutual interest and means between the two countries.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Dubai Police released a video of the meeting of H.E. Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police with H.E. Benjamin Abalos Jr., Secretary of the DILG.

“The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest & means to further develop cooperation in the fields of security & policing,” it stated.

During his Dubai visit, Abalos also met with Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates to discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of safety and security.

Moreover, Abalos opened the 9th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest investment summit and property expo in Dubai.

From 2021 to 2022, Abalos served as the former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority under the Duterte administration, before stepping down in February 2022 to become the campaign manager for then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos38 seconds ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

dfa

DFA to insist on OFW rights amid visa suspension ordered by Kuwait

5 hours ago
naia 1

Airlines remind passengers on flight delays, cancellations ahead of May 17 airspace shutdown

6 hours ago
duterte

Ex-President Duterte accepts De Lima’s acquittal in 2nd drug case

6 hours ago
heart

“Hindi ko sila nakita” Heart Evangelista responds on alleged snubbing incident with Vicki Belo, Alex Gonzaga

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button