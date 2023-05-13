DFA to insist on OFW rights amid visa suspension ordered by Kuwait

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that the Philippine government will insist on the rights of migrant workers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) despite the suspension of visa issuance ordered by Kuwait.

Among the reported issues of Kuwait include the deployment ban to newly hired domestic helpers and the existence of a shelter at the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

“Kailangan natin ipaliwanag na ang shelter, kailangan ‘yan para sa mga Pilipinong runaway,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

“Alangan naman wala silang mapupuntahan kung tumakas sila. Sa atin batas tungkol sa mga migrant workers, nakalagay doon kailangan may Filipino center or shelter para sa mga Pilipino,” the DFA official added.

The Kuwaiti government allegedly opposes the government efforts to help abused OFWs.

“Hindi daw kailangan under Kuwaiti law. Ok, ang problema naman diyan, ang ibig sabihin, wala tayong gagawin, wala tayong aksyon kung may reklamo ang Pilipino,” De Vega said.

“Ipapaliwanag natin yan na what we want is something that benefits us both. Maintindihan dapat ng Kuwait na may dahilan kung bakit tayo mayroon ganitong mga patakaran,” he added.