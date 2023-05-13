Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DA assures enough supply of local onion in PH for now

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos9 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Plant Industry

The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant and Industry has assured that there is an adequate supply of local red and white onions for now.

However, the agency noted that there is no more supply of imported red and white onions in the country.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, DA-BPI Spokesperson Jose Diego Roxas said: “The Bureau of Plant Industry estimates the country’s supply of white onions as of April, at 12,843.35 metric tons, will last until September while the supply of red onions, at 98,393.86 metric tons, may be sufficient to cover local demand until November.”

Roxas bared that onion importation is still “an option in consideration of the supply situation but there’s no finality on it yet.”

“As for the exact figure, it is still under consideration. But again, no confirmation yet that there will be importation,” he added.

Earlier, prices of local white and red onions in Metro Manila increased due to supply issues.

 

