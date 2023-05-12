Unlocking Your Potential: Self-Branding and selling yourself for career advancement

In today’s competitive professional landscape, standing out and securing career advancements requires more than just skills and qualifications. The ability to effectively self-brand and sell oneself is paramount. Recognizing the significance of this skill set, a panel discussion titled “Get Promoted: What is Self-Branding and How to Sell Yourself” is set to take place, featuring esteemed industry experts who will share invaluable insights and strategies.

The panel discussion aims to empower professionals seeking to advance in their careers by providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to effectively self-brand and sell their achievements. The event, hosted by the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), will serve as a platform to learn from industry leaders who have excelled in their respective fields.

Leading the discussion will be Dr. Mary Jane Alvero, Group CEO of Prime Group, a renowned business leader known for her exceptional leadership skills and ability to inspire teams. Alvero’s expertise in self-branding and career advancement will provide attendees with valuable insights and strategies to propel their professional growth.

Joining her on the panel is Roxane Magbanua, Senior Planning Director at PHD, a highly regarded professional with extensive experience in talent development and career progression. Magbanua’s expertise will offer attendees a comprehensive understanding of self-branding techniques and the art of selling oneself to superiors and decision-makers.

The panel discussion will delve into various aspects of self-branding, including understanding personal strengths, crafting a compelling professional narrative, leveraging networking opportunities, and developing a personal brand that resonates with decision-makers.

The event will take place at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East. PPIE has established itself as the premier platform for individuals seeking investment opportunities and professional insights in the dynamic markets of the Philippines and the Middle East.

To register and secure a spot at the panel discussion, interested guests can sign up for FREE at www.ppie.ae. By attending the event, participants will gain access to invaluable knowledge, network with like-minded professionals, and gain the tools necessary to unlock their career potential.