Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed joins King Charles III’s coronation reception in Dubai’s British Embassy

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has attended a reception hosted by the British Embassy in Dubai to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Dubai Media Council said Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the strong historic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom and wished prosperity to the latter and its people.

.@AhmedMohammed attends a reception hosted by the British Embassy in #Dubai to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. His Highness highlighted the strong historic ties between #UAE and UK & wished prosperity to the UK and its people.… pic.twitter.com/SuXmwPxENz — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 11, 2023

He also expressed hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen partnerships in various spheres, serving the interests of the people of both nations.

His Highness was welcomed by Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, and Simon Penney, British Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Meanwhile, the British Consul General said King Charles holds the UAE in high regard, a country which he has visited eight times, including his visit in November 2016.

Also present in the reception were senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and business leaders.