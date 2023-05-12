Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH 6.4% GDP growth rate presents more jobs, business opportunities

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has welcomed the country’s 6.4 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the first quarter of the year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Marcos said the Philippines eyes a strong economy that results to more jobs and business opportunities.

“Unti-unti na natin itong naaabot habang patuloy ang pagtaas ng ating GDP growth rate na ngayon ay nasa 6.4% sa unang quarter ng taon. Nilampasan pa natin ang porsyentong naitala ng mga bansang Indonesia, China at Vietnam,” Marcos wrote.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno noted that the economy registered a growth of 1.1 percent from 2.0 percent in the previous quarter.

“The sustained trajectory of the country’s output is a welcome development as we navigate through an uncertain global outlook,” Diokno said in a release.

“With the strategies contained in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, we can build a better environment that ensures a consistent path to sustainable and robust growth,” he added.

