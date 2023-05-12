PH 6.4% GDP growth rate presents more jobs, business opportunities

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has welcomed the country’s 6.4 percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the first quarter of the year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Marcos said the Philippines eyes a strong economy that results to more jobs and business opportunities.

“Unti-unti na natin itong naaabot habang patuloy ang pagtaas ng ating GDP growth rate na ngayon ay nasa 6.4% sa unang quarter ng taon. Nilampasan pa natin ang porsyentong naitala ng mga bansang Indonesia, China at Vietnam,” Marcos wrote.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno noted that the economy registered a growth of 1.1 percent from 2.0 percent in the previous quarter.

“The sustained trajectory of the country’s output is a welcome development as we navigate through an uncertain global outlook,” Diokno said in a release.

“With the strategies contained in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, we can build a better environment that ensures a consistent path to sustainable and robust growth,” he added.