Marcos urges ASEAN to support PH ‘nano businesses’

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for support from his fellow leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) in “nano businesses” or very small, informal business that is operated by a nano entrepreneur.

In his intervention at ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with representatives of the ASEAN-Business Advisory Council, Marcos said: “These nano businesses are also described as ‘solopreneurs’ and they are home-based businesses, among whom are make-up artists, vulcanizers, independent dispatch riders, vendors, repairers, and market women and men in the various open markets.”

“They are largely unaccounted for, but these informal business settings constitute a large portion of all our economies,” he added.

Marcos has appealed on the regional bloc not to forget the nano businesses, as they are just as important as micro, small and medium enterprises.

Moreover, he bared that by supporting the informal business enterprise, they will help in the region’s overall economic growth.

Meanwhile, ASEAN Chairman Mohammad Arsjad Rasjid Prabu Mangkuningrat has expressed support for Marcos’ call.

