FilHR Felicito Hernandez to deliver compelling EdTalk on investing in personal growth and upskilling

In a bid to empower individuals to unlock their full potential and cultivate personal growth, renowned speaker Felicito Hernandez, President of FILHR-DNE, will be delivering an inspiring EdTalk titled “Invest on You: Your Greatest Investment” during the upcoming PPIE event. With a focus on creating the best version of oneself through upskilling, Hernandez’s thought-provoking session is set to captivate audiences on May 13, 2023, at 2:50 PM.

The EdTalk, part of the prestigious PPIE (Personal and Professional Improvement Expo), aims to shed light on the significance of investing in personal growth and continuous learning in an ever-evolving world.

Recognizing the immense value of upskilling, Hernandez will share his expertise on how individuals can strategically invest in themselves to stay competitive and thrive in their personal and professional lives.

Hernandez, an esteemed expert in talent development and organizational effectiveness, brings a wealth of experience to the table. With an extensive background in human resources and a passion for helping individuals unleash their potential, he is expected to provide valuable insights and practical strategies during his session.

By attending “Invest on You: Your Greatest Investment,” participants will gain a deeper understanding of the power of personal growth and upskilling. Through captivating anecdotes, real-life examples, and actionable takeaways, Hernandez will guide attendees on a transformative journey toward self-improvement. From identifying personal strengths and weaknesses to exploring avenues for growth, the talk promises to equip individuals with the tools necessary to create positive change in their lives.

The PPIE event, known for its commitment to personal and professional development, offers a unique platform for individuals from various walks of life to connect, learn, and grow. With an impressive lineup of speakers and a diverse range of topics, the event serves as a hub for knowledge exchange and inspiration.

To attend the EdTalk by Felicito Hernandez, interested individuals can register for free by visiting the official PPIE website at www.ppie.ae. Limited seats are available, so early registration is encouraged to secure a spot at this highly anticipated session.

