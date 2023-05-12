De Lima acquitted in her 2nd drug case

Former Senator Leila De Lima has been acquitted of her second drug case by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204.

The court found no reason to convict de Lima and her former aide Ronnie Dayan over their alleged illegal drug trading at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) while she was still Justice Secretary.

This marks the second victory for De Lima, who has been detained since February 2017, out of the three drug charges filed against her during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In his decision, Judge Joseph Abraham Alcantara stated that there was no evidence to prove that De Lima and Dayan committed the alleged crimes. This verdict gives De Lima a chance to be released from detention, and she expressed her gratitude towards those who have supported her throughout her ordeal.

“I had no doubt from the very beginning that I will be acquitted in all the cases the Duterte regime has fabricated against me based on the merits and the strength of my innocence,” De Lima said in a statement.

“That’s already 2 cases down, and 1 more to go. I am of course happy that with this 2nd acquittal in the 3 cases filed against me, my release from more than six years of persecution draws nearer. I am extremely grateful to all those who stood by and prayed for me all these years,” she added.

De Lima also expressed her appreciation for the support and prayers she has received during her ordeal. She acknowledged the pain of not being able to see some of her loved ones and friends during her prolonged detention.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng naniwala at sumama sa aking laban. Hindi ninyo ako iniwan. Hindi ninyo ako pinabayaan. Maraming salamat sa inyong paninindigan na balang araw ay makakamit ko ang katarungan, lalaya, at makakasama kayong muli,” De Lima said.

“Subalit nakakalungkot na sa tagal ng aking pagkakulong ay marami akong mga kaanak at kaibigan na hindi na makikitang muli. Ito marahil ang pinakamasakit na nangyari sa panggigipit sa akin,” she added.