DA records onion prices more than double in a year

Courtesy of: Department of Agriculture - Philippines

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has recorded that the retail prices of onions more than doubled to P200 a kilo compared to their prices the previous year.

In a report from The Philippine Star, Gilbert Cumila, Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal general manager, said the wholesale price of the bulbs is higher compared to the prevailing price for the same period last year.

“In March (2023) during the peak of harvest season, the wholesale price of onions dropped to P60 per kilo but it only lasted two weeks and then abruptly went up to more than P100 per kilo,” Cumila said.

“Compared to last year, there is a sharp hike in the prices of onions as it is only the month of May but the prices are going up,” he added.

Based on DA monitoring, the retail prices of the bulbs began increasing on Wednesday by P20 per kilo and some markets in Metro Manila are selling as high as P200 per kilo.

Moreover, Cumila noted that onion prices could increase further.

“The arrival of onions at the trading post is not that much. The wholesale prices are already high between P135 and P140 per kilo,” she said.

