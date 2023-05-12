Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI cautions vs fake CFO certificates

2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned the public against the circulation of fake Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Guidance and Counseling Program (GCP) certificates sold by scammers.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the GCP is a required pre-departure seminar conducted by the CFO which eyes to equip Filipinos in intermarriages and bi-national relationships with enough information on the cultural and social realities overseas.

The certificates proves that holders have attended the GCP and can therefore leave for abroad.

Earlier, the BI has intercepted two passengers who failed to present the official digital copy of the certificate supposedly issued by the CFO.

One victim, who was supposed to leave the country last April 30 with her Indian boyfriend, revealed that she acquired the fake certificate from a stranger who approached her near the CFO office for a fee of Php 2,000.

The other victim, a girlfriend of a Hong Kong national who attempted to depart last May 3, allegedly employed the help of a certain Ana she met online, to whom she paid Php 5,000 for the fake CFO certificate.

Meanwhile, Tansingco stressed the importance of the GCP in combating human trafficking.

“The government imposed the pre-departure counseling services to deter trafficking in the guise of marriage and the mail-order bride scheme. This is also to ensure that migrating Filipinos know their available support network abroad in times of distress,” Tansingco said in a release.

“Always verify the legitimacy of your transactions with authorized CFO agents only,” he added.

The women were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

