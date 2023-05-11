Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US thanks UAE for joint efforts in ‘Agriculture Innovation for Climate’ initiative

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

United States President Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their joint efforts in advancing the “Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate” initiative (AIM for Climate / AIM4C).”

Organized by the US Department of Agriculture and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the collaboration centers on the commitment of both nations to address pressing climate challenges.

In a recorded address to the summit attendees, Biden highlighted the crucial role agriculture plays in addressing the challenges of the global climate crisis.

“Agricultural innovations have successfully safeguarded and enhanced the lives of billions worldwide. By working together, we can further strengthen global food supplies, boost farmers’ incomes, and protect our planet for future generations who rely on our actions today,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, extended his appreciation to Biden and the rest of the team for their contribution to the success of the initiative.

“As COP28 approaches, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing climate change and food security issues. By working together, we can discover innovative solutions to our challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all,” Almheiri noted.

Also present in the event were numerous ministers, government officials, and non-government representatives from several partner countries.

