US man arrested in the Philippines after discovery of Filipina girlfriend’s body in drum

Photo for illustrative purposes only; Courtesy of: istock/getty images

A 71-year-old American man has been apprehended by the authorities in the Philippines following the discovery of his Filipina girlfriend’s body inside a drum at their residence near the Philippine capital, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The police in Bacoor city, in a statement to AFP, revealed that they arrested the man on Tuesday after coming across the lifeless body of the 48-year-old woman concealed inside a blue drum, tightly sealed within a garbage bag and secured with duct tape at their house in Manila.

The investigation was initiated when the woman’s adult son reported her disappearance to the police, stating that she had been missing for four days. According to a police report, the son also mentioned detecting a putrid odor emanating from their residence.

During the search of the premises, the authorities discovered three knives and a length of rope. Consequently, the man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson from the US embassy in Manila informed AFP, “We are aware of this case. Due to US Privacy Act considerations, we cannot provide any further information.”

The police have indicated that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

