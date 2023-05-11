Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Revolutionary Musical HAMILTON set for Middle East Debut in Abu Dhabi in 2024

It’s official — the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical HAMILTON will make its Middle East premiere in Abu Dhabi next year at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, from January 17 to February 4, 2024!

Heads up to Filipino Hamilton fans from the UAE, get ret ready to be thrilled as the award-winning and always sold-out Broadway musical conquers the Abu Dhabi stage.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, HAMILTON premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and has since then taken the world by storm, telling the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and will soon embark on an international tour, premiering in New Zealand and the Philippines before it arrives to debut in Abu Dhabi.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. It’s the story of America then told by America now.

The sensational musical has opened the pre-sale waitlist registrations from May 9 until May 19 on http://eform.etihadarena.ae/cn/ajzk1/hamilton-register. Pre-sale tickets will then go on sale from May 19 until May 21 only for those who registered, and then the general on-sale tickets will be officially available to the public on Monday May 22.

After its announcement in Manila, the record-breaking masterpiece season was extended over there due to overwhelming demand among the Filipino citizens. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s global phenomenon has been captivating fans across the world, including fans in the Philippines, and will now be captivating fans residing in the UAE.

