Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos enjoys sunset cruise with Southeast Asian leaders

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. together with his wife, first lady Liza Marcos, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders took a break from discussions on state affairs as they enjoyed the beautiful sunset aboard a Pinisi boat on the waters of Labuan Bajo pier, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Marcos uploaded photos with the Asean leaders after they finished a series of plenary sessions and meetings of the 42nd ASEAN Summit held on the same day.

“For a little while after a productive day, we shifted away from discussions on affairs of state and renewed our friendships with fellow ASEAN leaders,” he captioned.

In the photos, Marcos and the other ASEAN leaders were seen with their spouses. Chairs were arranged circling a table while they have conversations.

Among the topics they discussed during the summit were economic recovery, climate change, food security, and other issues facing the region.

ASEAN member countries include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T171904.594

RLC to feature premium developments, special promos in PH in the upcoming PPIE 2023

25 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T163534.843

Rockwell Land Executive Vice President, PTIC Commercial Attaché to feature ways on how OFWs can invest in PH at PPIE 2023

42 mins ago
matteo

Matteo Guidicelli signs contract with Kapuso network

54 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T161403.282

Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa to tackle rural developments in PH during the most-anticipated PPIE 2023

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button