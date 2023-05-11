Marcos enjoys sunset cruise with Southeast Asian leaders

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. together with his wife, first lady Liza Marcos, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders took a break from discussions on state affairs as they enjoyed the beautiful sunset aboard a Pinisi boat on the waters of Labuan Bajo pier, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Marcos uploaded photos with the Asean leaders after they finished a series of plenary sessions and meetings of the 42nd ASEAN Summit held on the same day.

“For a little while after a productive day, we shifted away from discussions on affairs of state and renewed our friendships with fellow ASEAN leaders,” he captioned.

In the photos, Marcos and the other ASEAN leaders were seen with their spouses. Chairs were arranged circling a table while they have conversations.

Among the topics they discussed during the summit were economic recovery, climate change, food security, and other issues facing the region.

ASEAN member countries include Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.