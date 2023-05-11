Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Influencers and experts share insights on wise spending and saving for OFWs in upcoming panel discussion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

In an effort to empower Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with essential financial knowledge, an engaging panel discussion titled “Real Talk: An OFW Spending and Saving Habit” is set to take place.

The event aims to provide valuable lessons and tips on spending wisely and saving effectively, with a specific focus on influencers and OFWs.

With renowned social media influencers and financial experts as panelists, this discussion promises to be an enlightening experience for attendees.

The esteemed panel will feature Abdul Hamid, Edward Matro, Em Serrano, and Mico Banua, each recognized for their expertise in personal finance and their ability to connect with audiences through social media platforms.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 11.13.12 AM

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 11.13.13 AM 2

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 11.13.13 AM 1

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 11.13.13 AM

As influencers, they have garnered a significant following by sharing their experiences and knowledge, making them well-suited to address the spending and saving habits of OFWs.

The panelists will delve into various aspects of financial management, offering insights on how to spend wisely and make informed financial decisions.

Attendees can expect to learn practical tips on budgeting, investment strategies, debt management, and maximizing savings while living abroad. By drawing from their own experiences and expertise, the panelists aim to provide valuable lessons that attendees can apply to their own financial journeys.

Furthermore, the discussion will touch upon the unique financial challenges faced by OFWs.

These individuals often play a vital role in supporting their families back home while navigating unfamiliar financial systems in foreign countries. The panelists will address these challenges head-on, providing practical advice tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of OFWs.

Drawing from personal experiences and financial expertise, the moderator will share practical tips and strategies that can help individuals develop healthy saving habits and achieve their financial goals.

The panel discussion will take place during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East. 

This prestigious event serves as a platform for showcasing Philippine real estate and investment opportunities to the international market. By hosting the panel discussion within this exhibition, organizers aim to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape, empowering them to make informed decisions about their investments and savings.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your financial literacy and join the discussion by registering for free at www.ppie.ae.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T171904.594

RLC to feature premium developments, special promos in PH in the upcoming PPIE 2023

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T163534.843

Rockwell Land Executive Vice President, PTIC Commercial Attaché to feature ways on how OFWs can invest in PH at PPIE 2023

49 mins ago
matteo

Matteo Guidicelli signs contract with Kapuso network

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T161403.282

Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa to tackle rural developments in PH during the most-anticipated PPIE 2023

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button