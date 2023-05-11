Influencers and experts share insights on wise spending and saving for OFWs in upcoming panel discussion

In an effort to empower Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with essential financial knowledge, an engaging panel discussion titled “Real Talk: An OFW Spending and Saving Habit” is set to take place.

The event aims to provide valuable lessons and tips on spending wisely and saving effectively, with a specific focus on influencers and OFWs.

With renowned social media influencers and financial experts as panelists, this discussion promises to be an enlightening experience for attendees.

The esteemed panel will feature Abdul Hamid, Edward Matro, Em Serrano, and Mico Banua, each recognized for their expertise in personal finance and their ability to connect with audiences through social media platforms.

As influencers, they have garnered a significant following by sharing their experiences and knowledge, making them well-suited to address the spending and saving habits of OFWs.

The panelists will delve into various aspects of financial management, offering insights on how to spend wisely and make informed financial decisions.

Attendees can expect to learn practical tips on budgeting, investment strategies, debt management, and maximizing savings while living abroad. By drawing from their own experiences and expertise, the panelists aim to provide valuable lessons that attendees can apply to their own financial journeys.

Furthermore, the discussion will touch upon the unique financial challenges faced by OFWs.

These individuals often play a vital role in supporting their families back home while navigating unfamiliar financial systems in foreign countries. The panelists will address these challenges head-on, providing practical advice tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of OFWs.

Drawing from personal experiences and financial expertise, the moderator will share practical tips and strategies that can help individuals develop healthy saving habits and achieve their financial goals.

The panel discussion will take place during the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East.

This prestigious event serves as a platform for showcasing Philippine real estate and investment opportunities to the international market. By hosting the panel discussion within this exhibition, organizers aim to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape, empowering them to make informed decisions about their investments and savings.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your financial literacy and join the discussion by registering for free at www.ppie.ae.