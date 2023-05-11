Imelda Marcos recovers from angioplasty – Imee

Senator Imee Marcos has confirmed that her mother is recovering from a heart procedure called angioplasty.

“My mother Mrs. Imelda R. Marcos underwent a successful angioplasty last May 7 at St. Luke’s Medical Center Global City,” Imee said in a statement to reporters.

“She is recovering well and will be sent home this week,” she added.

The 93 year-old Marcos has been the constant subject of death hoax on social media.

The former first lady cited her health conditions in 2018 during the promulgation of her graft case.

Last week, the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division has denied for lack of merit a motion filed by Imelda Marcos, President Bongbong Marcos, and his sister Irene Marcos-Araneta, to reacquire nearly two dozen properties and assets earlier deemed as illegally obtained.

“After thoughtful consideration thereof, as well as the records of this case, the Court still does not find any cogent reasons to overturn its earlier pronouncement,” the Sandiganbayan said in a resolution promulgated on May 4.