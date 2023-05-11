House approves bill redefining illegal recruitment on 2nd reading

The House of Representatives has approved on second reading the bill seeking to redefine the crime of illegal recruitment by a syndicate, particularly when committed by non-licensees or non-holders of authority.

During the plenary session on Wednesday, House Bill No. 7718 was passed on second reading amending the existing law by defining that the crime of illegal recruitment by a syndicate may now be committed by two persons who are non-licensees or non-holders of authority.

Currently, Presidential Decree No. 442 or the Labor Code of the Philippines and Republic Act No. 8042 as amended or the Migrant Workers Act defines illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate if carried out by a group of three or more persons conspiring and confederating with one another.

However, it does not state if the crime is committed by non-licensees or non-holders of authority.

According to a Manila Bulleting report, Kabayan Party-list Rep. Ron Salo, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, welcomed the development in plenary.

“We are another step closer to improving the safeguards that we provide our OFWs and further protecting their welfare,” Salo said.

“With the current definition of the crime, non-licensees or non-holders of authority find a way to skirt the harsher penalties provided by the crime of illegal recruitment by syndicate,” he added.

There were no objections or interpellations after Salo’s sponsorship.

“The situation of our OFWs are already difficult as it is. We must ensure that they are equipped with all the protection that our laws can offer and make it easier for them,” he concluded.