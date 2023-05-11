Filipina Nursing Home Manager attends Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London

Xyza Macutay-Malloch, a UK-based Filipina manager and nursing home manager at Cotswold Nursing Home Company, had the privilege of witnessing the historic coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla inside London’s Westimnster Abbey.

As an esteemed British Empire Medal (BEM) awardee, Macutay-Malloch joined a distinguished list of invitees, including high-profile individuals, celebrities, and politicians, among others.

In an interview with Philstar Life, Macutay-Malloch shared her account of the momentous occasion.

She arrived at the church as early as 6:30 a.m., patiently waiting in line for good seats before the program commenced at approximately 11 a.m. During the wait, she delighted in the ambiance of the Abbey, serenaded by the beautiful music emanating from the orchestra and choir.

Macutay-Malloch also relished people-watching and admiring the exquisite ceremonial outfits.

Adding to the remarkable experience, Macutay-Malloch had the opportunity to take selfies with renowned British TV duo Ant & Dec, as well as singers and American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Expressing her admiration for their friendliness and patience, she commended their willingness to accommodate everyone who sought a selfie with them.

When King Charles III made his entrance, Macutay-Malloch admitted feeling awestruck at the sight of the monarch. “I did the best curtsey I can possibly do, and it was a surreal experience,” she shared.

As the crowd chanted “God save King Charles,” she felt a surge of emotion, describing the moment as goosebump-inducing and incomparable to watching the event on television.

Expressing her deep gratitude for the invitation to this once-in-a-lifetime event, Macutay-Malloch stated, “I felt really honored and blessed. I am also very proud to represent both of my nations in such a moment of history, and it is a memory I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

During the coronation, she also noticed another Filipina nurse and BEM awardee, Charito Romano, who occupied a seat in the front row. Although Macutay-Malloch didn’t have the opportunity to speak with her, she expressed appreciation for Romano’s kindness and friendly demeanor.

Macutay-Malloch’s inclusion in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to public life or demonstrated exceptional dedication to serving and aiding the United Kingdom, further attests to her accomplishments.

Additionally, she was bestowed with the BEM by the late Queen Elizabeth II for her commendable service during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she played a crucial role in overseeing a nursing home. Reflecting on the challenges faced, she credited her remarkable team for their collective efforts in overcoming the difficulties.

Presently, Macutay-Malloch manages a nursing home in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, located in southwest England. Her tenure in this role spans over a decade, reflecting her unwavering commitment to providing care and support to the elderly in her community.