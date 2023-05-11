Family of 4 OFWs Taiwan fire victims to receive P5.4 million

The families of four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who perished from the fire incident in Taiwan will be receiving P5.44 million each.

Pilipino Manpower Agencies Accredited to Taiwan (PILMAT) president Jackson Gan said in a statement that the cash assistance will be coming from Taiwan’s personal insurance and the employers of the OFWs.

The remains of the four OFWs who died in Taiwan after a fire incident in a food factory last month have arrived in the country this week.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) at Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) received the remains of the victims together with their families.

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello said that the victims died from suffocation.

The victims were identified as Renato Larua, 30, mula sa Cavite; Nancy Revilla ng Marinduque; Aroma Miranda ng Tarlac, at Maricris Fernando ng La Union.

Four more Filipinos have been injured by the fire incident at the Lian-Hwa Foods Corporation last April 25.

Bello assures that the families of the deceased will receive assistance from the governments of the Philippines and Taiwan.