Dubai unveils world’s largest ocean restoration project: Dubai Reefs

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos22 mins ago

Courtesy of: URB

URB, a developer of sustainable cities, has unveiled its plans for “the world’s largest ocean restoration project” called the Dubai Reefs.

According to URB, Dubai Reefs is a sustainable floating community for marine research, regeneration, and ecotourism including residential, hospitality, retail, educational, and research facilities.

With Dubai Reefs, URB eyes to make Dubai the center of marine research, eco-regeneration, and eco-tourism worldwide, generating over 30,000 jobs in a green economy.

In developing the Dubai Reefs project, the CEO of URB, Baharash Bagherian, focused on the importance of the ocean for maintaining a healthy environment.

Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB said: “The health of our cities is intrinsically tied to the health of our oceans. The ocean is the source of life, controlling everything. Given that everything on our planet is connected, a healthy ocean is a healthy city. Our ocean will be entirely different by the end of the century if we don’t take action today.”

With this, Dubai Reefs’ accommodations will run on renewable energy from solar, hydropower, and wave farms. Visitors can engage in unique marine-based eco-tourism experiences in futuristic floating eco-lodges.

Meanwhile, at the heart of the project stands a marine institute that aims to protect Dubai’s marine and coastal environment.

“Beyond creating a unique resilient destination for ecotourism and marine research, Dubai Reefs aims to become a blueprint for ocean living, while mitigating the impacts of climate change,” Bagherian said.

