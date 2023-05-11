Latest NewsNewsTFT News

ASEAN vows action vs human traffickers online

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

Southeast Asian nations have vowed tougher action against human trafficking as criminals increasingly use social media and other online platforms to recruit and exploit victims.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have emerged as “countries of destination” for victims.

The IOM noted that most people trafficked into these illegal online operations came from around Asia such as from Vietnam, India and Bangladesh, but some were from as far as Brazil and Kenya.

During the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc meeting in Indonesia this week, the members adopted a declaration pledging to “strengthen cooperation and coordination” to catch traffickers and identify victims.

ASEAN said criminals increasingly “use and abuse” social media and other online platforms to profile, recruit and exploit victims as well as launder the proceeds of the crime.

Moreover, the member countries agreed to boost the capacity of law enforcement and other agencies to investigate, collect data and evidence of trafficking, exchange information and conduct joint operations.

In the past year, Indonesia has rescued more than a thousand of its nationals working in online scams in Myanmar and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities recently rescued over a thousand people from several Asian nations who were trafficked into the country and also forced to run online scams.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T171904.594

RLC to feature premium developments, special promos in PH in the upcoming PPIE 2023

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T163534.843

Rockwell Land Executive Vice President, PTIC Commercial Attaché to feature ways on how OFWs can invest in PH at PPIE 2023

45 mins ago
matteo

Matteo Guidicelli signs contract with Kapuso network

57 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 05 11T161403.282

Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa to tackle rural developments in PH during the most-anticipated PPIE 2023

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button