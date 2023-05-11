ASEAN vows action vs human traffickers online

Southeast Asian nations have vowed tougher action against human trafficking as criminals increasingly use social media and other online platforms to recruit and exploit victims.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have emerged as “countries of destination” for victims.

The IOM noted that most people trafficked into these illegal online operations came from around Asia such as from Vietnam, India and Bangladesh, but some were from as far as Brazil and Kenya.

During the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc meeting in Indonesia this week, the members adopted a declaration pledging to “strengthen cooperation and coordination” to catch traffickers and identify victims.

ASEAN said criminals increasingly “use and abuse” social media and other online platforms to profile, recruit and exploit victims as well as launder the proceeds of the crime.

Moreover, the member countries agreed to boost the capacity of law enforcement and other agencies to investigate, collect data and evidence of trafficking, exchange information and conduct joint operations.

In the past year, Indonesia has rescued more than a thousand of its nationals working in online scams in Myanmar and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Philippine authorities recently rescued over a thousand people from several Asian nations who were trafficked into the country and also forced to run online scams.