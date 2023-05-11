Actress Jennylyn Mercado teases husband Dennis Trillo’s fly-swatting skills

Actress Jennylyn Mercado took to social media to playfully tease her husband, Dennis Trillo, for his intense focus on using an electric fly-swatter to combat pesky flies inside their home.

In a video shared by Mercado, the actor can be seen diligently swatting flies, showcasing his determined efforts to eliminate the winged intruders.

Alongside the video, Mercado humorously wrote, “Hindi talaga si Padre Salvi at Padre Damaso ang kalaban ni Ibarra…At hindi rin pala Boazanians kalaban ni Dr. Armstrong.”

The reference alludes to Trillo’s past roles as Padre Salvi in the TV series “Maria Clara at Ibarra” and Dr. Armstrong in the beloved show “Voltes V.”

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last November 2021.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with laughter and adoration, expressing their delight at the couple’s charming interaction.

“From Dennis Trillo to Tennis Trillo,” commented one Facebook user.

The video has now garnered more than 1.5 million views, 74 thousand reactions and almost 2 thousand comments.