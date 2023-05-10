Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE sends 3 relief airlifts with essential aid supplies to Sudan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has facilitated three relief airlifts to Sudan carrying medical and food supplies in response to the humanitarian emergency in the African state.

According to a WAM report, the two planes arrived at Port Sudan Airport carrying 100 tons of urgent medical supplies and essential drugs while the third plane arrived in Chad and carried 15 tons of food supplies to support Sudanese refugees affected by the ongoing fight.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said “the UAE’s air bridge of food and medical aid reflects the country’s humanitarian approach and its steadfast commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need.”

“The dispatch of the aircraft comes as part of the UAE’s continuous relief efforts in support of the Sudanese people and reflects its longstanding relations with Sudan, particularly in light of the current situation the country is facing,” Al Shamsi added.

To recall, the UAE was one of the first countries to deliver direct aid to Sudan. Over 240 tons of medical and food supplies and aid have been sent aside from the evacuation of 744 foreign nationals and diplomats, their families, and dozens of humanitarian cases and their subsequent transfer from Sudan to the UAE.

