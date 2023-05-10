Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia gifts several tons of pressed dates to PH

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Philippine Red Cross

The Saudi Embassy in Manila has turned over several tons of pressed dates to the Philippine government, as part of the Arab Kingdom’s annual gift.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, Saudi Ambassador to the Philippines Hisham Alqahtani led the ceremony at the embassy, where the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Red Cross, and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos received the said dates.

“Each year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donates thousands of tons of dates to the Philippines, other countries in East Asia, and around the world,” the embassy said.

Alqahtani noted that the annual event “highlights the importance and richness of the bilateral relations” between Saudi and the Philippines.

The “special gift” came from King Salman, Saudi’s monarch and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

