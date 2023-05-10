Rockwell Land’s Executive Vice President to present compelling investment case at PPIE

The Philippines’ real estate market has been making waves in recent years, capturing the attention of foreign investors from around the globe, including those hailing from the UAE and the Middle East. With a flourishing economy, investor-friendly policies, and enticing property prices and rental yields, Philippine real estate has emerged as an attractive investment option in Asia.

To shed light on the immense potential this market holds, an insightful panel discussion titled “Philippine Real Estate: A Lucrative Investment for Foreign Investors” is set to take place at the highly anticipated Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

The panel discussion, hosted by PPIE, will feature esteemed industry experts who will outline the compelling reasons why investing in Philippine real estate is an excellent opportunity for international investors. Among the distinguished speakers is Valerie Jane Soliven, Executive Vice President of Rockwell Land, a renowned real estate development company known for its exceptional projects and unwavering commitment to quality.

Soliven, with her wealth of experience and deep understanding of the Philippine real estate landscape, will present a comprehensive case for why foreign investors should seriously consider investing in this lucrative market.

Her presentation will highlight the synergistic blend of factors that make Philippine real estate a standout investment choice, including the country’s robust economic growth, government policies that support foreign investment, and the attractive property prices and rental yields available.

The panel discussion aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into the Philippine real estate market, equipping them with the knowledge necessary to make informed investment decisions. With the market’s upward trajectory and the potential for significant returns on investment, international investors will gain a competitive edge by understanding the dynamics and opportunities present in this flourishing sector.

The event will take place at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East. PPIE has built a reputation as the premier platform for investors, developers, and industry professionals seeking to explore the vast potential of the Philippine market.

To register and secure a spot at the panel discussion, interested guests can sign up for FREE at www.ppie.ae. By attending the event, participants will gain access to invaluable knowledge, network with industry experts, and discover the limitless possibilities offered by Philippine real estate.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to uncover the lucrative prospects of investing in Philippine real estate. Register today and join the panel discussion on Philippine Real Estate at PPIE!