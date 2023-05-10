Remulla says gov’t eyeing to cancel Teves’ passport

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla revealed that the government is eyeing to cancel the passport of suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves.

Remulla made the remark after Timor-Leste declined Teves’ bid for political asylum.

In a CNN Philippines interview, Remulla said that the NBI will file for the cancellation at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) once the murder complaint against Teves has been filed.

Teves is being tagged as the mastermind in the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“When the other charges are filed, we will file for the cancellation of his passport,” he said.

Remulla added that Teves could have passports with different nationalities.

“We can cancel the passport. Pero may hawak na ibang passport yan. May hawak pa yan na ibang passport…may hawak pa, ibang nationality, may hawak yan,” Remulla said in an ambush interview.

The lawyer of Teves said that they will not comment due to limited information.

“We have no comment on that issue at this time due to lack of information. We hope to be able to release a statement soon,” Ferdie Topacio told GMA News.

Remulla said that Teves will be traveling from one country to the other after his asylum request was denied.

“I think he’s still there. Maybe he’s going back to Korea, knowing the situation that he has been in. He’s been shuffling between Korea and Cambodia and, I think, Bangkok where many of his people are staying right now,” Remulla said.