PH continues pardon talks with Indonesia for Mary Jane Veloso

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos31 mins ago

Courtesy of: Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured that the Philippines would continue talks with the Indonesian government to grant pardon to Filipina death row convict Mary Jane Veloso.

After arriving in Indonesia on Tuesday for the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Marcos was asked regarding the case of Veloso in a media interview.

“The Indonesians answer us that this is the law. Ito ang batas sa Indonesia and kailangan nating ipatupad iyan and they’ve aready give us postponement but that doesn’t mean it’s done,” Marcos said.

“I always at least bring it up baka sakaling magbago. Sa ngayon ganyan ang position natin,” he added.

Marcos is set to be in Indonesia until May 11 to attend the gathering of ASEAN leaders.

To recall, Veloso was convicted of drug trafficking and was sentenced to death in 2015 after authorities found 2.6 kilograms of heroin sewn into the lining of her luggage in 2010.

 

