LIST: What will you do if you suddenly become rich with O! Millionaire

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

What will you do if you win your best life with O! Millionaire’s raffle draw? For as low as AED25, you can be the next millionaire and do anything with no limits while saving the planet through your contributions to O! Millionaire’s Global Green Initiative, Oasis Park! Here’s a run-down of things you can try when you win the Grand Prize from the weekly lucky draw.

1. Build your Dream Home.

Whether you want to live in the busy city or settle in the quiet province, you can build your dream home alone or with your loved ones when you play to win. You can choose to be in any country or any place you can call home.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 20.55.10 1

2. Start up a business.

Be your own boss and continue earning with the comforts of your own grounds. Help the community by starting up your business providing services and opportunities to others. Be the boss that you’ve always wanted to be. With this, you can retire early and spend time on the things that matter more than jobs, such as relationships and self-love.

3. Travel and explore the world.

Enjoy the wonders of the world when you become the next millionaire. Explore the beauty of nature such as the Oasis Park when you purchase a green certificate and get the chance to win. Travel and dine to every place you wish and make the most memories you can ever have.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 20.55.09

4. Give back and head a charity.

Like O! Millionaire’s green initiative, you can also give back and start your own charity when you win the Grand Prize now worth over AED75 million. Support a worthy cause and inspire to make the world better.

Experience all these when you win your best life with O! Millionaire draw. Remember that you can’t win if you don’t play. Don’t miss this chance and grab your green certificates at www.OMillionaire.com.

Witness their live draw with host Maradona Rebello every Thursday at 8:00pm (UAE time) on Facebook and YouTube to know if you are the next millionaire.

