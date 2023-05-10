Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista to provide insights on OEC and Financial Assistance at PPIE

Empowering Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with knowledge and understanding of essential policies and services, the upcoming talk on Serbisyong OFW titled “OEC, Financial Assistance – Alamin ang mga Serbisyo ng MWO” is set to be an informative session for individuals working abroad.

The event will feature esteemed speaker Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché at the Migrant Workers Office-DNE. With a wealth of expertise and experience, Atty. Bautista will shed light on the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) and the financial assistance services provided by MWO.

The talk aims to provide OFWs with valuable insights into the policies and services offered by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

Understanding the intricacies of the OEC, a vital document for Filipino workers is crucial for smooth overseas employment transitions. Atty. Bautista will clarify the OEC’s purpose, application process, and significance in ensuring the welfare and protection of OFWs.

In addition to discussing the OEC, Atty. Bautista will highlight the financial assistance services available through the MWO.

These services play a vital role in supporting OFWs during challenging times, providing them with the necessary aid and guidance to navigate financial hurdles.

Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the available financial assistance programs and the requirements for availing them.

The talk on Serbisyong OFW featuring Atty. John Rio Bautista will take place at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East.

PPIE has become a key platform for Filipinos residing in the Middle East to explore investment opportunities and engage with professionals in various sectors.

To join the event and benefit from the valuable insights shared by Atty. Bautista, interested guests can register for FREE at www.ppie.ae. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to expand their knowledge but also connect with other members of the OFW community and industry experts.