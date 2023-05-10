Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kuwait suspends entry, work visas for Filipinos

Staff Report2 hours ago

Kuwait has suspended all work and entry visas for Filipinos after the Philippine government allegedly violated the bilateral labor agreement with the state.

State media Kuwait Times reported that the order of suspension came at the orders of Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah citing some interior ministry sources.

“The Philippines has breached the conditions and provisions of the labor agreement,” Kuwait Times reported.

No other details were provided on the reason for the suspension of visas and when the order took effect.

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait said that it has not been notified by the decision by the Kuwaiti authorities.

The Philippine government has suspended the deployment of newly-hired domestic helpers after OFW Jullenee Ranara was brutally killed by her employer. The two countries previously signed a labor agreement in 2018 after the reported killing and abuses of Filipino domestic workers.

There are around 268,000 Filipinos working and living in Kuwait.

