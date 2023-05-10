Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation of E. Jean Carroll

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

A Manhattan jury has found that former President Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

In a written statement following the verdict, Carroll said, “Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

On the other hand, Trump said on Tuesday he will appeal against the decision.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace – a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump wrote in his social media platform Truth Social.

Carroll has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her during an encounter at a Manhattan department store.

Meanwhile, Trump has denied her allegations and called her a liar.

Last year, Carroll sued him for battery and defamation.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

