Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation of E. Jean Carroll

A Manhattan jury has found that former President Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

In a written statement following the verdict, Carroll said, “Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

On the other hand, Trump said on Tuesday he will appeal against the decision.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace – a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump wrote in his social media platform Truth Social.

Carroll has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her during an encounter at a Manhattan department store.

Meanwhile, Trump has denied her allegations and called her a liar.

Last year, Carroll sued him for battery and defamation.