Filipina nurse who gave 1st Covid-19 jab appears on UK bus ad

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: May Parsons

United Kingdom-based Filipina nurse May Parsons has appeared on a bus advertisement, paying tribute to her accomplishment as the nurse who administered the world’s first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Parsons shared photos of her on a bus ad while she encourged fellow Filipino nurses to get heard.

“I hope that by seeing this, my brothers & sisters, Filipino nurses, feel seen, not just in the UK but in the world. Let’s get heard,” she wrote.

In December last year, Parsons administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to then-90-year-old Margaret Keenan.

Further, she also bagged the George Cross award on behalf of the UK’s National Health Service. It is the highest civilian award given by the British government for “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger.”

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

