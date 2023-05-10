Executive Vice President Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo of BCDA to unveil the vision for New Clark City

The future of economic growth in the Philippines is set to shine the spotlight on New Clark City, a groundbreaking 9,450-hectare development project spearheaded by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). As the country’s first smart, green, sustainable, and resilient metropolis, New Clark City aims to revolutionize urban living and drive economic progress. In an exclusive sponsor presentation at the esteemed Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo, Executive Vice President of BCDA, will shed light on the remarkable potential and transformative vision of New Clark City.

New Clark City’s smart initiatives, sustainability efforts, and emphasis on mobility go beyond mere cost savings and efficiency improvements. Designed to serve as a catalyst for businesses to recover and prosper, this visionary development project encompasses cutting-edge public services and infrastructure systems. By joining forces with BCDA and investing in New Clark City, prospective locators can play a pivotal role in shaping the city’s trajectory as a major growth driver in the Philippines.

Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo, an esteemed leader with vast experience in development projects, will take the stage as the keynote speaker for the sponsor presentation. With her role as Executive Vice President of BCDA, Kalalo has been instrumental in driving the vision and implementation of New Clark City. Her expertise and insights will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the project’s transformative potential and the myriad opportunities it presents.

The sponsor presentation serves as an exclusive opportunity for investors, developers, and individuals interested in contributing to New Clark City’s development to gain valuable insights and explore partnership possibilities. Attendees will discover the innovative design concepts, sustainable practices, and advanced technologies that will define this metropolis of the future.

The event will take place at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East. PPIE has established itself as the premier platform for individuals seeking investment opportunities and professional insights in the dynamic markets of the Philippines and the Middle East.

To register and secure a spot at the sponsor presentation on New Clark City, interested guests can sign up for FREE at www.ppie.ae. By attending the event, participants will gain exclusive access to firsthand knowledge about New Clark City’s vision, investment prospects, and future impact on the Philippine economy.