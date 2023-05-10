Dubai Police reports 47% of drug-related arrests, 36% narcotics confiscated in Q1

The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at the Dubai Police has reported significant success in combating drug-related crimes, apprehending 47% of total suspects arrested in the country during the first quarter of 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department said it has confiscated 238 kilograms of drugs and six million narcotic pills in Dubai, which means 36% of the total amount were seized nationwide.

The narcotics seized included a wide range of substances such as cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, opium, marijuana, and hashish, in addition to narcotic pills.

During the performance evaluation meeting, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and senior police officials discussed the department’s plans and working mechanisms, as well as the strategies in place to combat drug trafficking and implement educational awareness programs.

Moreover, the meeting tackled drug-related cases recorded by the Dubai Police during the previous year and the first three months of 2023.

Statistics revealed that the agency provided 65 important pieces of information to different countries during Q1 2023, leading to the arrest of 65 suspects and seizure of 842 kilograms of drugs, including khat, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

Further, the department has blocked 208 social media accounts that promoted drugs in the same period, representing 28% of such accounts blocked nationwide.