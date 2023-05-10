Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA: 95 more OFWs arrive from Sudan, repatriated Filipinos nears 500

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Department of Migrant Workers

The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported that another batch of overseas Filipino workers arrived from Sudan in the Philippines on Tuesday.

95 Filipinos were part of the latest repatriation efforts according to DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes in a public briefing.

“So nakatala na po tayo ng over 400 plus 95 po na dumating po kagabi, so that’s over 400 na po, halos 500 na po,” Cortes said.

So far, 865 Filipinos were registered in conflict-torn Sudan. Another batch of evacuated Filipinos are staying in Cairo, Egypt.

Some Filipinos are in Port Sudan and will be assisted by the Saudi Arabian government for them to reach Jeddah so that they can be brought back to the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 16.22.32

Executive Vice President Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo of BCDA to unveil the vision for New Clark City

44 mins ago
ofws 1

Kuwait suspends entry, work visas for Filipinos

2 hours ago
LD FT DOUBLE FRONT STRIP AD W26xH13cms 1

Be the next millionaire with UAE’s most popular 3-number raffle “Little Draw” starting for as low as AED 10

2 hours ago
caap 1

CAAP says minimal flight disruptions expected on May 17 air traffic maintenance

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button