DFA: 95 more OFWs arrive from Sudan, repatriated Filipinos nears 500

The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported that another batch of overseas Filipino workers arrived from Sudan in the Philippines on Tuesday.

95 Filipinos were part of the latest repatriation efforts according to DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes in a public briefing.

“So nakatala na po tayo ng over 400 plus 95 po na dumating po kagabi, so that’s over 400 na po, halos 500 na po,” Cortes said.

So far, 865 Filipinos were registered in conflict-torn Sudan. Another batch of evacuated Filipinos are staying in Cairo, Egypt.

Some Filipinos are in Port Sudan and will be assisted by the Saudi Arabian government for them to reach Jeddah so that they can be brought back to the Philippines.