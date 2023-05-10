Latest NewsNewsTFT News

CAAP says minimal flight disruptions expected on May 17 air traffic maintenance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that minimal flights will be affected by the scheduled two-hour airspace shutdown on May 17.

The shutdown is for the maintenance of CAAP’s Air Traffic Management Center. CAAP said that no flights from Manila to Cebu will be affected.

For Clark International Airport, four regional flights will be affected according to a report on GMA News.

AirAsia Philippines has earlier announced that 12 flights have been retimed on May 16 and two flights on May 17, while six domestic flights are cancelled on May 17.

“The temporary airspace closure is due to the imperative corrective maintenance activity on the ATMC, necessary to replace the defective Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), and reconfigure the Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) A/B power supply,” CAAP Deputy Director General for Operations Captain Edgardo Diaz said in a statement.

“This will ensure that the CNS/ATM system will continue to provide safe and efficient air traffic control operations,” added Diaz.

The maintenance work aims to prevent another incident that took place on New Year’s Day that affected thousands of passengers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 10 at 16.22.32

Executive Vice President Atty. Gisela Z. Kalalo of BCDA to unveil the vision for New Clark City

38 mins ago
ofws 1

Kuwait suspends entry, work visas for Filipinos

2 hours ago
LD FT DOUBLE FRONT STRIP AD W26xH13cms 1

Be the next millionaire with UAE’s most popular 3-number raffle “Little Draw” starting for as low as AED 10

2 hours ago
dmw

DFA: 95 more OFWs arrive from Sudan, repatriated Filipinos nears 500

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button