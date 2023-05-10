2 killer whales spotted off coast of Abu Dhabi

A group of fishermen has captured a video of a pair of orcas surrounding a dugong off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

Also known as killer whales, the marine species were spotted by five fishermen called Just Fishing out on a fishing trip on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Instagram, the group confirmed that it is an orca.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Orcas are the ocean’s top predator. It is the largest member of the dolphin family and are found in every ocean in the world.

While they are most abundant in colder waters like Antarctica, Norway, and Alaska, they are also found in tropical and subtropical waters such as of the Middle East.

To recall, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also shared a clip of an orca swimming around Dubai Marina in January 2022.