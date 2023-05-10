Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2 killer whales spotted off coast of Abu Dhabi

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: just_fishing_ad

A group of fishermen has captured a video of a pair of orcas surrounding a dugong off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

Also known as killer whales, the marine species were spotted by five fishermen called Just Fishing out on a fishing trip on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Instagram, the group confirmed that it is an orca.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just fishing (@just_fishing_ad)

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Orcas are the ocean’s top predator. It is the largest member of the dolphin family and are found in every ocean in the world.

Orcas are the largest members of the dolphin family and one of the world’s most powerful predators.

While they are most abundant in colder waters like Antarctica, Norway, and Alaska, they are also found in tropical and subtropical waters such as of the Middle East.

To recall, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also shared a clip of an orca swimming around Dubai Marina in January 2022.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

jason abalos

Jason Abalos, Vickie Rushton expecting first child

2 hours ago
1920 x 1080 AGM Advertorial Article FINAL 2

Aguila Gourmet Meats: Filipinos in the UAE can’t get enough!

2 hours ago
boying remulla

Remulla says gov’t eyeing to cancel Teves’ passport

2 hours ago
may parsons

Filipina nurse who gave 1st Covid-19 jab appears on UK bus ad

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button