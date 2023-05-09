Exploring Lucrative Opportunities: Panel Discussion on Investing in the Philippines

As the global investment landscape continues to evolve, the Philippines has emerged as a sought-after destination for both institutional and individual investors. To shed light on the abundant prospects and challenges within the Philippine market, a prestigious panel discussion titled “Investing in the Philippines” is set to take place at the renowned Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE).

This highly anticipated event aims to provide attendees with first-hand experiences and expert perspectives on navigating the economic, political, and social conditions when investing in the Philippines.

The panel discussion, organized by PPIE, will gather industry leaders, successful investors, and prominent figures who have played a pivotal role in shaping the investment landscape in the Philippines. With their vast expertise and deep understanding of the market, the panelists will share valuable insights, unraveling the plus points and opportunities available for investment in Philippine projects and products.

The esteemed panelists who will grace the event with their presence include Raju Gidwani, Executive Director of Shankar Trading, a renowned investment firm known for its successful ventures in various industries. Gidwani’s extensive experience in navigating the Philippine market will provide attendees with a unique perspective on the country’s investment potential.

Joining him is Parvez Naqvi, a distinguished Business Development Manager with a track record of identifying lucrative opportunities in emerging markets. Naqvi’s expertise in understanding the economic landscape will shed light on the investment prospects that lie within the Philippines.

Completing the panel is Vince Ang, the accomplished Chief Operating Officer of New Perspective Media Group. Ang’s deep understanding of the economic, political, and social conditions in the Philippines will offer attendees an authentic glimpse into the challenges that investors may face when entering the market.

The panel discussion promises to be a valuable resource for both institutional and individual investors, as it will provide a comprehensive overview of the investment climate in the Philippines. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the experts, gain insights into successful investment strategies, and explore potential collaborations with industry leaders.

The event will take place at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the largest and longest-running property and investment exhibition in the Middle East. PPIE has established itself as a premier platform for investors, developers, and industry professionals to connect and explore opportunities in the Philippine market.

To register and secure a spot at the panel discussion, interested guests can sign up for FREE at www.ppie.ae.

