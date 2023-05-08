UAE welcomes start of talks between Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the start of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and their efforts to ensure the dialogue pushes through.

The Ministry noted the importance of reaching a consensus to end the conflict between the two factions and to stop the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Moreover, the Ministry expressed optimism that this step would facilitate the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to affected areas, especially for the most vulnerable groups, such as the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to partnering with the international community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people and to restore peace and security in the African country.