UAE welcomes start of talks between Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the start of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America and their efforts to ensure the dialogue pushes through.

The Ministry noted the importance of reaching a consensus to end the conflict between the two factions and to stop the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Moreover, the Ministry expressed optimism that this step would facilitate the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to affected areas, especially for the most vulnerable groups, such as the sick, children, the elderly, and women.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to partnering with the international community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people and to restore peace and security in the African country.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

