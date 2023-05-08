RTA launches 2 smart customer happiness centers as part of Dubai’s services 360 vision

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two smart ‎customer happiness centers in Al Manara and Al ‎Kifaf, as part of a master plan to expand ‎service offerings in line with UAE’s digital government strategy.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of ‎Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority said: “The conversion of the customer happiness centers in Al Manara and Al Kifaf ‎into smart centers is part of the RTA’s plan to evolve these centers into fully ‎smart and hybrid centers. This aligns with the Dubai Government’s Services ‎‎360 vision and their strategy to reduce the number of centers.”‎ ‎

‎“The plan entails the transformation of the Al Twar customer happiness center ‎into a smart center in the first half of this year, followed by Umm Ramool ‎customer happiness center, which will become a hybrid center in ‎‎2024. Additionally, Deira and Al Barsha customer happiness centers are scheduled ‎for migrating to hybrid centers in 2025,” Al Tayer added.‎

.@rta_dubai opens two smart customer happiness centres; in Al Manara and Al Kifaf. The two centres deliver seamless automated customer services using smart devices smoothly, without human intervention, in order to further enhance customer satisfaction.https://t.co/fvNxC9GK2N pic.twitter.com/NIuiJVVqco — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 7, 2023

The Al Manara Customer Happiness Center included several outlets such as smart kiosks, website, smart ‎apps, service consultants, and video chat.

Further, Al Tayer urged RTA employees to redouble their ‎efforts and ensure that customers’ happiness and expectations are met.

