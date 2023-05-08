RTA launches 2 smart customer happiness centers as part of Dubai’s services 360 vision

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two smart customer happiness centers in Al Manara and Al Kifaf, as part of a master plan to expand service offerings in line with UAE’s digital government strategy.
In a statement released on Sunday, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority said: “The conversion of the customer happiness centers in Al Manara and Al Kifaf into smart centers is part of the RTA’s plan to evolve these centers into fully smart and hybrid centers. This aligns with the Dubai Government’s Services 360 vision and their strategy to reduce the number of centers.”
“The plan entails the transformation of the Al Twar customer happiness center into a smart center in the first half of this year, followed by Umm Ramool customer happiness center, which will become a hybrid center in 2024. Additionally, Deira and Al Barsha customer happiness centers are scheduled for migrating to hybrid centers in 2025,” Al Tayer added.
The Al Manara Customer Happiness Center included several outlets such as smart kiosks, website, smart apps, service consultants, and video chat.
Further, Al Tayer urged RTA employees to redouble their efforts and ensure that customers’ happiness and expectations are met.
