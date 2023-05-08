MWO-Dubai holds special services for OFWs in Ajman

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai and Northern Emirates has facilitated a special service for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Ajman including assistance for their contract verification, OWWA membership, SSS, and Pag-IBIG availment.

In a statement released on Sunday, Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista lauded the efforts of the members of the Filipino community in helping in the conduct of special consular services for OFWs.

Ajman is the smallest of the seven emirates of the UAE and is home to thousands of Filipinos working in various sectors such as manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail, real estate and business services, transport, storage and communications, medical, and household.

The MWO Dubai has accommodated 471 individual services to OFWs, 163 contracts verified, 155 OWWA membership, 85 SSS, and 68 Pag-IBIG memberships.

Meanwhile, another consular mission is set on May 20 at the MWO-Dubai office in Al Qusais3 to cater to OFWs’ needs.