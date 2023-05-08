Hidilyn Diaz finishes 4th in Asian weightlifting championships 2023

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz ranked fourth place in the women’s 59-kilogram (kg) class in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist recorded a total lift of 221kg while China’s Luo Shifang bagged the gold with a total lift of 238kg.

On the other hand, Chinese lifter Pei Xinyi took the silver with a total lift of 236kg.

Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Hsing-Chun placed third with a total lift of 230kg.

Meanwhile, Diaz is on her way for a second Olympic gold medal, staying within the classification circle for the Paris Olympic Games.