BI appeals to public to stop spreading fake news on IOs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has appealed to the public to stop posting fake news and false information on social media against immigration officers (IOs) at airports.

In a statement released on Sunday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansignco has expressed his frustrations over the continuous spread of fake news online and noted that inaccurate information only leads to confusion and panic among travelers.

Tansingco bared that the BI has received positive feedback on their operations and urged travelers to share their experiences on social media.

Earlier, the agency has announced that it will be posting photos of their operations every two hours on weekends and holidays in its bid to prevent congestion.

The BI has also hired 147 additional IOs currently undergoing training at the Philippine Immigration Academy.

